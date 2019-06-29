Tennis > ATP Eastbourne

VIDEO - WTA Eastbourne: 'She's the one to beat at Wimbledon!' - Pliskova beats Kerber

'She's the one to beat at Wimbledon!' - Pliskova beats Kerber
87 views | 00:42
Eurosport

8 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch Karolina Pliskova clinch match point to beat Angelique Kerber in straight sets in Eastbourne.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos