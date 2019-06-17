Andy Murray: I feel lucky to be playing again

Tennis
Andy Murray: I feel lucky to be playing again26 views • Just now
Watch the incredible locker-room scenes just moments after Nadal won the French Open8,430 views • 10/06/2019 at 17:51
Highlights - Nadal made to work by Thiem for historic 12th title at Roland Garros6,777 views • 09/06/2019 at 19:45
Final preview: How Thiem can tame Nadal for maiden Roland Garros triumph4,364 views • 09/06/2019 at 09:29
'Unbelievable' - Corretja reacts to Nadal's 12th Roland Garros triumph2,290 views • 09/06/2019 at 21:36
Play of the Day: Craziest moments of 2019 French Open3,643 views • 09/06/2019 at 20:41
Top 5 Shots of the Day - Genius Nadal lights up Roland Garros1,166 views • 09/06/2019 at 21:42
Big upsets, stunning shots and moments you might have missed - the 2019 French Open reviewed378 views • 09/06/2019 at 19:38
Thiem shows battling qualities to win epic rally1,291 views • 09/06/2019 at 15:55
