Tennis > ATP Queen's

Tennis video - 'No pain' - Andy Murray admits to shock at Queen's

'No pain' - Murray admits to shock at Queen's
24 views | 01:00
Eurosport

12 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Andy Murray admits he was surprised by his success at Queen's Club along with Feliciano Lopez - and with his lack of pain.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos