Tennis > ATP Washington doubles

VIDEO - Tennis news - Andy Murray 'in a much better place' than a year ago

Murray 'in a much better place' than a year ago
18 views | 00:56
Eurosport

1 minute agoUpdated Just now

Andy Murray has said that he feels he is in a much better place than last year as he got off to a winning start in his doubles partnership with brother Jamie.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos