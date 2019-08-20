Tennis > ATP Winston-Salem

VIDEO - Highlights: Andy Murray beaten by Tennys Sandgren in latest match of comeback

Highlights: Murray beaten by Sandgren in latest match of comeback
Andy Murray lost his second singles match since undergoing hip surgery earlier this year at the Winston-Salem Open tournament in North Carolina, USA on Monday night, losing 7-6(8) 7-5 to American Tennys Sandgren.
