Djokovic: 'Not much I did right' against Federer

VIDEO - Tennis news - Novak Djokovic: 'Not much I did right' against Roger Federer
See moreSee less
Tennis
Federer after beating Djokovic: It was a good day for tennis249 views • Just now
Djokovic: 'Not much I did right' against Federer122 views • Just now
'I got lucky' - Rafa Nadal on stunning fightback in win over Daniil Medvedev937 views • 13/11/2019 at 21:14
‘Carrots, spinach, listening to mum’ – Zverev on beating Nadal1,136 views • 12/11/2019 at 10:43
Rafa Nadal says 'bulls**t' to marriage question2,034 views • 12/11/2019 at 19:42
Federer on 'reinventing' his game to combat rising stars ahead of ATP Tour Finals2,997 views • 09/11/2019 at 16:41
Nadal taking advice from medical team ahead of ATP Tour Finals4,203 views • 09/11/2019 at 16:39
WATCH - France win Fed Cup for third time355 views • 10/11/2019 at 12:36
Djokovic excited for challenge at ATP Finals503 views • 09/11/2019 at 16:39
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'I wish I would have done this 20 years ago!' - O'Sullivan loving life
Federer after beating Djokovic: It was a good day for tennis
Southgate: The whole dressing room 'disappointed' with Gomez boos
Trump flukes blue off SEVEN cushions
Abraham: 'Unacceptable' for England fans to boo Gomez
'Contender for shot of the week!' - Yuan rockets in a lovely red