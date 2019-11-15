Tennis > ATP World Tour Finals

VIDEO - Tennis news - Novak Djokovic: 'Not much I did right' against Roger Federer

Djokovic: 'Not much I did right' against Federer
122 views | 00:37
Eurosport

Just now

Novak Djokovic said: "there was not much I did right" as he reflected on his 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Roger Federer at the ATP Tour finals at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday - a loss which puts him out of the tournament.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos