Tennis > ATP World Tour Finals

Tennis video - Rafael Nadal looks to solve serving woes; taking advice from medical team

Nadal taking advice from medical team ahead of ATP Tour Finals
5 views | 01:01
Eurosport

Just now

Rafael Nadal has revealed that he is taking medical advice ahead of the ATP Finals in London.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos