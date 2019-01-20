VIDEO - Top 5 shots of the day - featuring Federer, Nadal, Tsitsipas and Barty
AO Top Of The Day
20/01/2019 at 14:50Updated 28 minutes ago
Top 10: Shots from Next Gen players257 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:47
Top 10: Shots of Australian Open550 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:45
Top 10: Passing shots of Australian Open - Chardy and Evans pull off remarkable backhands149 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:44
Top 5 shots of the final: Rafa's ridiculous drop shot, Djokovic's incredible angles2,077 views • 27/01/2019 at 14:29
Top 5 points: Net cords, drop shots and passes from Osaka and Kvitova733 views • 26/01/2019 at 15:02
Top shots of the day as Nadal and Osaka star in Melbourne608 views • 24/01/2019 at 13:41
Top 5 Points of Day 10: Pouille impresses, Serena shines527 views • 23/01/2019 at 14:50
Top 5 shots of Day 9 - More magic from Nadal1,284 views • 22/01/2019 at 18:29
Top 5 shots of Day 8: Raonic reactions, Halep's cross-court belter1,433 views • 21/01/2019 at 21:41
