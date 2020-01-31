VIDEO - Alex Corretja: Dominic Thiem's chip could prove crucial in semi-final
See moreSee less
Game, Set and Mats
1 hour agoUpdated Just now
Game, Set and Mats
Alex Corretja: Dominic Thiem's chip could prove crucial in semi-final91 views • Just now
Wilander - If Muguruza finds consistency she can still win multiple more Grand Slams168 views • 18 hours ago
Game, Schett and Mats - Why is Thiem favourite against Zverev459 views • 18 hours ago
'That serve is absolutely HUGE!' - Wilander on Zverev1,435 views • 29/01/2020 at 19:14
‘She inspired me’ – Simona Halep’s message for Justine Henin297 views • 29/01/2020 at 11:15
Halep: 'Perfection doesn’t exist… I accepted that long ago'220 views • 29/01/2020 at 11:12
Wilander: Kenin’s heart can carry her to AO final309 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Wilander: The biggest miracle I’ve ever seen1,904 views • 28/01/2020 at 10:13
McEnroe gatecrashes TV coverage to pay Bryant tribute753 views • 27/01/2020 at 14:14
More videos