VIDEO - AO Top 10 shots: Medvedev beats Thiem, Zverev and Dimitrov to top billing
See moreSee less
AO Top Of The Day
32 minutes agoUpdated 26 minutes ago
AO Top Of The Day
AO Top 10 shots: Medvedev beats Thiem, Zverev and Dimitrov to top billing99 views • 25 minutes ago
Ridiculous rallies and an outrageous drop-shot – Top 5 shots from the final330 views • 1 hour ago
Top 5 Shots from Kenin v Muguruza - Thunderous forehands, incredible defence & deft drop shots2,694 views • Yesterday at 17:22
Top 5 Shots: Some stunning tennis from a tense semi-final772 views • 31/01/2020 at 16:33
Top 5 Shots: Filthy efforts from Federer and Djokovic1,532 views • 30/01/2020 at 14:52
Top 5 Shots: Thiem’s sweet backhand trumps Nadal’s glorious lob2,553 views • 29/01/2020 at 15:00
Top 5 Shots: Sandgren out-Rogers Roger, and Federer finds the corner1,636 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Top 5 Shots: Gauff stars in crazy doubles point632 views • 27/01/2020 at 14:00
Top 5 Shots: Federer's magic winner, Schwartzman outdoes Djokovic1,729 views • 26/01/2020 at 14:16
More videos
‘No one beats Djokovic in a rally like that’ – Thiem wins outrageous point against Djokovic
‘Crowd love a hot-dog!’ – Thiem wins point despite Djokovic brilliance
Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans
Exclusive footage as 'speechless and proud' Kenin arrives at Eurosport studio
Legend's Masterclass: Wilander and Becker break down how the Australian Open final will be won
Mats Wilander - Novak Djokovic is too smart and too consistent