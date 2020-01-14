Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 highlights - Dalila Jakupovic retires as Melbourne smoke brings on coughing fit

Distressing scenes in Melbourne as player retires after smoke brings on coughing fit
Australian Open 2020 highlights - Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire from her Australian Open qualifier in Melbourne on Tuesday after suffering a coughing fit brought on by smoke from bushfires affecting the country.

