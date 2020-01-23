Highlights: Thiem edges thriller against wild card Bolt

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 highlights: Dominic Thiem edges thriller against wild card Alex Bolt
Highlights: Thiem edges thriller against wild card Bolt77 views • 3 minutes ago
Highlights: Zverev comes through stern Gerasimov test54 views • 9 minutes ago
Highlighst: Kerber marches on with swift victory over Hon78 views • 50 minutes ago
Highlights: World No. 600 Bellis brushes Muchova aside as amazing comeback continues54 views • 23 minutes ago
Highlights: Medvedev continues charge with victory over Martinez185 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights: Second seed Pliskova battles past Siegemund415 views • 1 hour ago
Highlights of Muguruza edging past Tomljanovic172 views • 5 hours ago
Highlights of Bencic's first career win against Ostapenko163 views • 5 hours ago
Highlights: Federer dismantles Krajinovic in 92 minutes1,758 views • 19 hours ago
Shot of the tournament so far? Bolt's around-the-net stunner against Thiem
Ostapenko misses her serve!
Masterclass with Medvedev: Are opponents afraid of his backhand?
'No way!' - How did Medvedev win this point?!
