VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 Highlights: Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach Melbourne semis
AO Highlights
23 minutes agoUpdated Just now
AO Highlights
Highlights: Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach Melbourne semis27 views • Just now
Djokovic routs Raonic to set up semi-final showdown with Federer1,426 views • 10 hours ago
Highlights: Federer mounts stunning escape to beat Sandgren in five-set thriller847 views • 10 hours ago
Highlights: The Miracle of Melbourne - see Federer's amazing escape to beat Sandgren4,987 views • 8 hours ago
Kenin makes maiden Grand Slam semi-final with Jabeur win104 views • 10 hours ago
Highlights: Barty wins quarter-final rematch against Kvitova402 views • 21 hours ago
Nadal holds off challenge of Kyrgios to make quarters4,166 views • 27/01/2020 at 15:10
Highlights: Pavlyuchenkova fights back to oust Kerber340 views • 27/01/2020 at 13:25
Zverev ends Rublev run in Melbourne714 views • 27/01/2020 at 12:38
