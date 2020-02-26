Sharapova bows out at Australian Open in final match of her career

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 highlights - Maria Sharapova bows out in final match of her career
Sharapova bows out at Australian Open in final match of her career1,245 views • 9 minutes ago
Djokovic edges Thiem in five-set thriller4,233 views • 02/02/2020 at 15:43
Salisbury, Ram secure men's doubles title114 views • 02/02/2020 at 17:12
Krejcikova, Mektic beat Mattek-Sands, Murray to win mixed doubles title722 views • 01/02/2020 at 16:32
Highlights: Kenin downs Muguruza to win Australian Open3,722 views • 01/02/2020 at 14:34
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final4,367 views • 31/01/2020 at 15:23
Highlights: Top seeds Mladenovic and Babos win second Australian Open title194 views • 31/01/2020 at 16:28
Murray and Mattek-Sands coast to mixed doubles final408 views • 31/01/2020 at 08:17
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer5,108 views • 30/01/2020 at 12:37
