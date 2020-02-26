Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 highlights - Maria Sharapova bows out in final match of her career

Sharapova bows out at Australian Open in final match of her career
Maria Sharapova's second-set collapse gave Donna Vekic victory in their Australian Open 2020 clash, and it proved to be the final match of her career.

