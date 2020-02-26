Sharapova bows out at Australian Open in final match of her career

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Maria Sharapova's second-set collapse gave Donna Vekic victory in their Australian Open 2020 clash, and it proved to be the final match of her career.