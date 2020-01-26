'You've got to love that' - Djokovic shows respect to Schwartzman after incredible shot

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 highlights - Novak Djokovic congratulates Diego Schwartzman
Gauff in tears as she departs Australian Open at hands of Kenin14 views • Just now
'You've got to love that' - Djokovic shows respect to Schwartzman after incredible shot82 views • Just now
'I don't think I've ever seen this before!' - Djokovic spins back to fire unusual winner120 views • Just now
'Sensational!' from Schwartzman against Djokovic - point of the tournament?58 views • Just now
Kyrgios misses tweener, asks umpire if they ‘are stupid’ after time violation5,833 views • 18 hours ago
Kyrgios produces most Kyrgios smash of all time1,913 views • 19 hours ago
Nick Kyrgios shows incredible reaction to claim point806 views • 20 hours ago
Beer or ball? – spectator makes ‘complete shambles’ of a simple choice1,185 views • 24 hours ago
WATCH - Federer's phenomenal six-point tiebreak comeback14,373 views • 24/01/2020 at 15:46
