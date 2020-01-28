Watch the full incredible escape as Federer somehow survives four match points in tie-break

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 highlights - Roger Federer survives match points in Tennys Sandgren tie-break
See moreSee less
Real Time Clips
41 minutes agoUpdated 10 minutes ago
Real Time Clips
Watch the full incredible escape as Federer somehow survives four match points in tie-break3,882 views • 10 minutes ago
‘Still alive’ – Federer fends off match point with a stroke of genius1,536 views • 42 minutes ago
'What did I say??' - Federer given warning for swearing7,265 views • 56 minutes ago
Federer and Sandgren's brilliant 28-shot rally!1,402 views • 1 hour ago
Great passing shot by Sandgren against Federer505 views • 3 hours ago
British doubles player Salisbury takes a ball to the face!156 views • 6 hours ago
Furious Kyrgios destroys racket after miss819 views • 20 hours ago
Wilander compares Kyrgios’ hands to Federer1,081 views • 20 hours ago
‘Now we have a match on our hands’ - Nick Kyrgios claims lung-busting break1,101 views • 22 hours ago
More videos