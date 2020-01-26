Tweeners, tantrums and taunts - Kyrgios' most electrifying moments

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 highlights - The best Nick Kyrgios moments so far
Tweeners, tantrums and taunts - Kyrgios' most electrifying moments9 views • Just now
Fognini and Sandgren both argue with umpire as tempers flare681 views • 51 minutes ago
Djokovic: I could have got the job finished earlier45 views • 1 hour ago
Djokovic: My son's favourite shot is forehand, I'm trying to get him to hit more backhands!113 views • 2 hours ago
Kenin: Gauff is 'such a tough player'193 views • 2 hours ago
Raonic: I'll have to hit more than 35 aces against Djokovic!213 views • 2 hours ago
Australian Open : Sakkari flossing in front of the security camera!482 views • 6 hours ago
'That was insane!' - Kyrgios reacts to incredible match638 views • 19 hours ago
Zverev: It's so far been a good week for me... It has been getting better115 views • 20 hours ago
'Just insane!' - Incredible defence from Fognini as he wins 'rally of the tournament'
'You've got to love that' - Djokovic shows respect to Schwartzman after incredible shot
'I don't think I've ever seen this before!' - Djokovic spins back to fire unusual winner
Fognini and Sandgren both argue with umpire as tempers flare
'Sensational!' from Schwartzman against Djokovic - point of the tournament?
