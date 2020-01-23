Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 highlights - Top 5 Points of the Day: Medvedev's magic, Bolt's brilliance

Top 5 Points of the Day: Medvedev's magic, Bolt's brilliance
325 views | 01:54
AO Top Of The Day

4 hours agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Watch the Australian Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

AO Top Of The Day


View moreMore videos of AO Top Of The Day
More videos