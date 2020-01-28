Top 5 Shots: Sandgren out-Rogers Roger, and Federer finds the corner

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 highlights - Top 5 Shots of the Day: Tennys Sandgren out-Rogers Federer
AO Top Of The Day
49 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago
Top 5 Shots: Sandgren out-Rogers Roger, and Federer finds the corner187 views • 4 minutes ago
Top 5 Shots: Gauff stars in crazy doubles point574 views • 24 hours ago
Top 5 Shots: Federer's magic winner, Schwartzman outdoes Djokovic1,672 views • 26/01/2020 at 14:16
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Epic dives and volleys1,115 views • 25/01/2020 at 18:56
Top 5 shots of Day Five at the Australian Open865 views • 24/01/2020 at 23:00
Top 5 Points of the Day: Medvedev's magic, Bolt's brilliance1,689 views • 23/01/2020 at 17:22
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Djokovic, Dimitrov in the best of day three813 views • 22/01/2020 at 17:21
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Nadal, Medvedev star1,157 views • 21/01/2020 at 15:56
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Federer, Djokovic star in best of day one2,804 views • 20/01/2020 at 13:59
