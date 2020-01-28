Tennis > Australian Open

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 highlights - Top 5 Shots of the Day: Tennys Sandgren out-Rogers Federer

Top 5 Shots: Sandgren out-Rogers Roger, and Federer finds the corner
187 views | 01:56
AO Top Of The Day

49 minutes agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Australian Open 2020 highlights - Our daily compilation of the best shots from Melbourne Park.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

AO Top Of The Day


View moreMore videos of AO Top Of The Day
More videos