VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 highlights - Top 5 Shots: Some stunning tennis from a tense semi-final
3 hours agoUpdated 20 minutes ago
Top 5 Shots: Some stunning tennis from a tense semi-final59 views • 20 minutes ago
Top 5 Shots: Filthy efforts from Federer and Djokovic1,406 views • Yesterday at 14:52
Top 5 Shots: Thiem’s sweet backhand trumps Nadal’s glorious lob2,471 views • 29/01/2020 at 15:00
Top 5 Shots: Sandgren out-Rogers Roger, and Federer finds the corner1,626 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Top 5 Shots: Gauff stars in crazy doubles point628 views • 27/01/2020 at 14:00
Top 5 Shots: Federer's magic winner, Schwartzman outdoes Djokovic1,716 views • 26/01/2020 at 14:16
Top 5 Shots of the Day: Epic dives and volleys1,134 views • 25/01/2020 at 18:56
Top 5 shots of Day Five at the Australian Open896 views • 24/01/2020 at 23:00
Top 5 Points of the Day: Medvedev's magic, Bolt's brilliance1,705 views • 23/01/2020 at 17:22
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final
‘Unbelievable! Point of the match!’ – Zverev comes out on top in exceptional exchange
‘A real rarity! Smashing a winner off a smash’ – Zverev produces brilliant against Thiem
