'I can’t see' – Djokovic calls medical timeout

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020: 'I can’t see' – Novak Djokovic calls medical timeout
See moreSee less
Real Time Clips
55 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Real Time Clips
'I can’t see' – Djokovic calls medical timeout9 views • Just now
‘He nearly sliced that ball in half’ – Raonic produces masterful shot against Djokovic991 views • 1 hour ago
Watch the full incredible escape as Federer somehow survives four match points in tie-break8,933 views • 5 hours ago
‘Still alive’ – Federer fends off match point with a stroke of genius2,524 views • 5 hours ago
'What did I say??' - Federer given warning for swearing12,811 views • 6 hours ago
Federer and Sandgren's brilliant 28-shot rally!1,960 views • 6 hours ago
Great passing shot by Sandgren against Federer772 views • 8 hours ago
British doubles player Salisbury takes a ball to the face!228 views • 10 hours ago
Furious Kyrgios destroys racket after miss838 views • Yesterday at 13:23
More videos
Watch the full incredible escape as Federer somehow survives four match points in tie-break
'What did I say??' - Federer given warning for swearing
Wilander: 'Roger cares about his legacy, he will never quit mid-match'
Top 5 Shots: Sandgren out-Rogers Roger, and Federer finds the corner
Djokovic chokes up as he pays tribute to 'mentor and friend' Kobe
Aubameyang set for Arsenal departure - Euro Papers