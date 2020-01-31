Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020 news - Highlights: Dominic Thiem ousts Alexander Zverev to reach final
See moreSee less
AO Highlights
Just now
AO Highlights
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final52 views • Just now
Murray and Mattek-Sands coast to mixed doubles final178 views • 6 hours ago
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer4,393 views • Yesterday at 12:37
Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty426 views • Yesterday at 11:18
Long highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty1,808 views • Yesterday at 09:26
Highlights: Thiem stuns Nadal in Melbourne7,022 views • 29/01/2020 at 15:05
Highlights: Zverev recovers to cruise past Wawrinka8,614 views • 29/01/2020 at 08:36
Highlights: Muguruza downs Pavlyuchenkova to reach Australian Open semis847 views • 29/01/2020 at 04:47
Highlights: Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach Melbourne semis893 views • 29/01/2020 at 02:51
More videos
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer
Top 5 Shots: Filthy efforts from Federer and Djokovic
‘A real rarity! Smashing a winner off a smash’ – Zverev produces brilliant against Thiem
‘Wasn’t remotely close!’ – Zverev rushes smash, misses by a long way
Play of the Day: 'Oooh, she's feisty!' - Player almost hits opponent and Murray brilliance
Play of the Day: 'Absolutely unbelievable' tweener and a bizarre tantrum