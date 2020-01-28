Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 - Mats Wilander: The biggest miracle I've ever seen

Wilander: The biggest miracle I’ve ever seen
Speaking in the Eurosport studio, Mats Wilander said that Roger Federer’s comeback was the biggest miracle he had ever seen in tennis.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

