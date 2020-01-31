Australian Open 2020 news video - Alexander Zverev injury scare?
See moreSee less
Real Time Clips
Just now
Real Time Clips
Zverev injury scare?10 views • Just now
‘Outstanding!’ – Djokovic roars after brilliant point wins second set543 views • 22 hours ago
‘He’s made it!’ – Stunning Federer backhand breaks Djokovic2,740 views • Yesterday at 10:33
Nadal moans at umpire after time violation8,796 views • 29/01/2020 at 13:02
Nadal moans at umpire after time violation2,430 views • 29/01/2020 at 14:13
The two stunning points that secured Thiem first set2,305 views • 29/01/2020 at 11:24
A cheeky drop shot from Wawrinka359 views • 29/01/2020 at 06:41
Superb Philippoussis tweener ends outrageous rally524 views • 29/01/2020 at 07:41
'I can’t see' – Djokovic calls medical timeout1,214 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
More videos
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer
Top 5 Shots: Filthy efforts from Federer and Djokovic
Play of the Day: 'Absolutely unbelievable' tweener and a bizarre tantrum
Djokovic: 'Respect' to Federer for playing
Alex Corretja: Dominic Thiem's chip could prove crucial in semi-final
Murray and Mattek-Sands coast to mixed doubles final