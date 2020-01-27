Nadal salutes Bryant after reaching quarters

VIDEO - Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal salutes Kobe Bryant after reaching quarters
See moreSee less
Miscellaneous
Just now
Miscellaneous
Nadal salutes Bryant after reaching quarters33 views • Just now
Kyrgios plays tweener as he defends break point, wins point2,245 views • 3 hours ago
Mark Philippoussis: I have been very impressed with Nick Kyrgios, he should never change522 views • 3 hours ago
‘Shot of the match’ – Nadal produces trademark forehand against Kyrgios2,485 views • 3 hours ago
Kyrgios wears Kobe Bryant shirt after death of basketball great3,525 views • 4 hours ago
Bryan brothers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during match256 views • 5 hours ago
Monfils: I am devastated by death of ‘very special’ Bryant228 views • 5 hours ago
'I'm feeling better every day' - Muguruza's on-court interview after beating Bertens140 views • 6 hours ago
Teenager Swiatek plays amazing tweener346 views • 5 hours ago
More videos
Kyrgios in tears as he comes on court for Nadal match, wearing Bryant shirt
Kyrgios wears Kobe Bryant shirt after death of basketball great
Top 5 Shots: Gauff stars in crazy doubles point
‘Mamba Mentality’ – Coco Gauff hails Kobe Bryant during doubles match
Liverpool make shock move for Napoli man - Euro Papers
Monfils serves underarm against Thiem... and wins the point!