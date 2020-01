Nadal salutes Bryant after reaching quarters

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Rafael Nadal held off a spirited effort from Nick Kyrgios to win their fourth-round clash 6-3 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(4) to progress to the quarter-final stage.