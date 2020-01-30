Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video – Alexander Zverev credits his parents for $4m promise

Zverev credits his parents for $4m promise
Alexander Zverev spoke insists that Australia needs the AUD $4 million much more than him as he reiterated his desire to give his entire pay packet away if he wins the Australian Open.

