Zverev credits his parents for $4m promise

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Alexander Zverev spoke insists that Australia needs the AUD $4 million much more than him as he reiterated his desire to give his entire pay packet away if he wins the Australian Open.