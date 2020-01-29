Zverev: I will keep my $4 million promise

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Alexander Zverev has repeated his promise to donate the entire AUD $4 million prize package to the bushfire crisis should he win the Australian Open.