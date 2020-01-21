Tennis > Australian Open

Analysis: Why Nadal is more potent in the day session, rather than the night
Alex Corretja explains the secrets behind Rafa Nadal's forehand, and why he is more potent during the day sessions in Melbourne.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

