'It hasn't sunk in yet!' - Pavlyuchenkova's on-court interview

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's on-court interview after knocking out world number 2 Karolina Pliskova in straight sets at the Australian Open.