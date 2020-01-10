AO Stories: Mauresmo comes out in breakthrough Slam

Australian Open 2020 video - AO Stories: Amelie Mauresmo comes out in breakthrough Slam
See moreSee less
Grand Slam Stories
10/01/2020 at 14:37Updated Just now
Grand Slam Stories
More videos
Thomas Lemar used as bait to get Arsenal striker – Euro Papers
Distressing scenes in Melbourne as player retires after smoke brings on coughing fit
'Goodness me!' - Incredible Maguire fluke backfires spectacularly
‘No wonder he shows emotion!’ – Maguire completes Robertson turnaround
Emma Sahlin claims gold at Youth Olympic Games
Quique Setién: Yesterday I was walking with cows, today I'm coaching the best players in the world