Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - AO Stories: Amelie Mauresmo comes out in breakthrough Slam

AO Stories: Mauresmo comes out in breakthrough Slam
21 views | 03:02
Grand Slam Stories

10/01/2020 at 14:37Updated Just now

We take a look back at when Amelie Mauresmo came out as gay in her breakthrough Grand Slam. Watch the Australian Open LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Grand Slam Stories


View moreMore videos of Grand Slam Stories
More videos