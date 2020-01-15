Tennis > Australian Open

AO Stories: Extreme heat gets better of Martina Hingis in torrid final

AO Stories: Extreme heat gets better of Hingis in torrid final
Grand Slam Stories

We take a look back at Martina Hingis enduring a nightmare final when the heat simply became too much for her. Watch the Australian Open LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

