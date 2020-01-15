AO Stories: Extreme heat gets better of Hingis in torrid final

Australian Open 2020 video - AO Stories: Extreme heat gets better of Martina Hingis in torrid final
See moreSee less
Grand Slam Stories
36 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Grand Slam Stories
More videos
'You were still in nappies!' - Djokovic teases Tsitsipas
Fire-fighting Deb plays alongside Nadal at Rally for Relief
Wozniacki makes glorious tweener-lob
John Higgins and Jimmy White can't stop laughing - "This has done your swede in!"
Thomas Lemar used as bait to get Arsenal striker – Euro Papers
Jimmy White's masterclass: Safety play and the figure-of-eight shot