Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - AO Stories: Lleyton Hewitt survives incredible late-night classic

When Hewitt survived an incredible late-night classic
view | 03:02
Grand Slam Stories

10/01/2020 at 14:27Updated Just now

We take a look back at home favourite Lleyton Hewitt's unbelievable late-night clash with Marcos Baghdatis. Watch the Australian Open LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Grand Slam Stories


View moreMore videos of Grand Slam Stories
More videos