Australian Open 2020 video - Ball tampering? John Millman rubs balls on sweaty shirt
3 hours agoUpdated 4 minutes ago
'Just insane!' - Incredible defence from Fognini as he wins 'rally of the tournament'1,135 views • Just now
Gauff in tears as she departs Australian Open at hands of Kenin286 views • 42 minutes ago
Jamie Murray's doubles match halted for TEN minutes as heated argument erupts443 views • 17 minutes ago
'You've got to love that' - Djokovic shows respect to Schwartzman after incredible shot691 views • 1 hour ago
'I don't think I've ever seen this before!' - Djokovic spins back to fire unusual winner1,325 views • 59 minutes ago
'Sensational!' from Schwartzman against Djokovic - point of the tournament?407 views • 57 minutes ago
Ball tampering? John Millman rubs balls on sweaty shirt265 views • 3 minutes ago
Kyrgios misses tweener, asks umpire if they ‘are stupid’ after time violation6,000 views • 20 hours ago
Kyrgios produces most Kyrgios smash of all time1,956 views • 21 hours ago
