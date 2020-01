Bryan brothers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during match

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Bob and Mike Bryan played their final match at Melbourne Park with Kobe Bryant’s shirt number, 24, and nickname, Mamba written on yellow tape on the backs of their legs.