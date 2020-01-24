'I've got no plans tomorrow which is great!' Wozniacki after retiring

Australian Open 2020 video: Caroline Wozniacki after retiring - 'I've got no plans tomorrow!'
See moreSee less
Game, Set and Mats
Just now
Game, Set and Mats
'I've got no plans tomorrow which is great!' Wozniacki after retiring5 views • Just now
Motivated Kyrgios has more than tennis on his mind343 views • 17 hours ago
‘He can win this tournament!’ – Federer’s draw excites Henin and Wilander933 views • 22/01/2020 at 15:22
'I don't think Maria's time is up yet' - but Mats analyses Sharapova's problems668 views • 21/01/2020 at 07:55
'It wasn't always smart to do that!' - Gauff explains her gameplan to beat Venus939 views • 20/01/2020 at 10:35
More videos
Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs!
'The most unbelievable match' - Djokovic on his greatest Australian Open moments
Tearful Wozniacki - 'I guess this was meant to be!'
Simon joins in Nadal mockery to Kyrgios' delight
'I'm not sure I've ever done that before' - Djokovic on his stunning service display
Werner snubs Spanish giants for Premier League move - Euro Papers