'Really cool, very emotional' Wozniacki reflects on presentation after bowing out

Australian Open 2020 video - Caroline Wozniacki reflects on presentation after bowing out
See moreSee less
Miscellaneous
3 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Miscellaneous
'Really cool, very emotional' Wozniacki reflects on presentation after bowing outview • Just now
Nadal meets ball girl he whacked in the face with shot99 views • Just now
Wilander: 'Mature' Kyrgios is a threat to anyone306 views • 16 hours ago
Schett - Wozniacki wants Williams match, but she's got to get there first... and it won't be easy391 views • 17 hours ago
Harriet Dart - 'I showed Halep my level, I enjoyed myself out there'253 views • 17 hours ago
'I was so scared for her!' - Nadal explains he feared for ballgirl after incident4,687 views • 19 hours ago
'I got distracted by irrelevant things,' says Kyrgios617 views • 20 hours ago
Kyrgios: I could have gone to a very dark place after third set200 views • 20 hours ago
The moment Kyrgios roared into Australian Open third round302 views • 21 hours ago
More videos
Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs!
'The most unbelievable match' - Djokovic on his greatest Australian Open moments
Tearful Wozniacki - 'I guess this was meant to be!'
Simon joins in Nadal mockery to Kyrgios' delight
'I'm not sure I've ever done that before' - Djokovic on his stunning service display
Werner snubs Spanish giants for Premier League move - Euro Papers