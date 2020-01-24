Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video: Caroline Wozniacki shares special moment with coach and father Piotr

Wozniacki shares special moment with coach and father Piotr
161 views | 04:25
Eurosport

55 minutes agoUpdated 37 minutes ago

Australian Open 2020 video: Caroline Wozniacki shares special moment with coach and father Piotr after bowing out in Melbourne.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Real Time Clips
More videos