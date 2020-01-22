'The heart of a champion!' Melbourne Arena erupts after Gauff battles to win

Australian Open 2020 video: Coco Gauff's winning moment - 'The heart of a champion!'
See moreSee less
Real Time Clips
49 minutes agoUpdated 27 minutes ago
Real Time Clips
'What! What did I do?' Paire argues again and again and again with umpire69 views • Just now
Osaka slams then kicks racket after being broken176 views • 31 minutes ago
'The heart of a champion!' Melbourne Arena erupts after Gauff battles to win96 views • 26 minutes ago
Thiem tekkers! Austrian shows off keepy-uppy skills with tennis ball behind the scenes87 views • Just now
Oops! Zverev gets tweener attempt horribly wrong451 views • 18 hours ago
Lights go out for two minutes, Kyrgios looks unfussed435 views • 21 hours ago
'The skill is incredible!' - Nick Kyrgios pulls off two tweeners in five seconds1,524 views • 13 hours ago
'Oh no!' - Amazing rally sees Medvedev pull off volley to win point1,374 views • 22 hours ago
Umpire scolds Benchetrit for asking ball girl to peel banana4,229 views • 22 hours ago
More videos
'Now I know how you felt!' Djokovic breaks down victory with former coach Becker
'He played better than me and deserved to win' - Evans after his defeat to Nishioka
Suarez Navarro in tears after making her last Australian Open appearance
Osaka slams then kicks racket after being broken
Highlights: Cilic edges Paire in fiery five-set encounter
'What! What did I do?' Paire argues again and again and again with umpire