'Drama and shocks' - Croft and Corretja react to Williams and Wozniacki exits

Australian Open 2020 video: Croft and Corretja react to Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki exits
See moreSee less
Miscellaneous
42 minutes agoUpdated 10 minutes ago
Miscellaneous
'Drama and shocks' - Croft and Corretja react to Williams and Wozniacki exits42 views • 9 minutes ago
Monfils' challenge mix-up!102 views • 55 minutes ago
'It hasn't sunk in yet!' - Pavlyuchenkova's on-court interview28 views • 2 hours ago
Century maker - Roger Federer looks back at his 100 Australian Open wins319 views • 15 hours ago
'I was struggling, he dominated both sides' - Federer explains tactical difficulties against Millman2,346 views • 15 hours ago
'What is my life?' Gauff in disbelief after knocking Osaka out1,347 views • 20 hours ago
Brutal, honest, emotional - Watch Serena discuss her exit, and Wozniacki's retirement1,056 views • 20 hours ago
Serena leads tributes to 'fighter' Wozniacki in retirement video639 views • 20 hours ago
'Really cool, very emotional' Wozniacki reflects on presentation after bowing out133 views • 20 hours ago
More videos
Beer or ball? – spectator makes ‘complete shambles’ of a simple choice
Highlights as Halep proved too strong for Putintseva
Monfils' challenge mix-up!
Highlights of Kontaveit demolishing Bencic in straight sets
Highlights of Pavlyuchenkova's brilliant victory against Pliskova
Gael Monfils downs Ernests Gulbis in straight sets