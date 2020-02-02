Australian Open 2020 video - Djokovic edges Thiem in five-set thriller
See moreSee less
AO Highlights
23 minutes agoUpdated Just now
AO Highlights
Djokovic edges Thiem in five-set thriller33 views • Just now
Krejcikova, Mektic beat Mattek-Sands, Murray to win mixed doubles title606 views • 22 hours ago
Highlights: Kenin downs Muguruza to win Australian Open3,432 views • Yesterday at 14:34
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final4,176 views • 31/01/2020 at 15:23
Highlights: Top seeds Mladenovic and Babos win second Australian Open title172 views • 31/01/2020 at 16:28
Murray and Mattek-Sands coast to mixed doubles final384 views • 31/01/2020 at 08:17
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer4,950 views • 30/01/2020 at 12:37
Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty475 views • 30/01/2020 at 11:18
Long highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty1,906 views • 30/01/2020 at 09:26
More videos
‘No one beats Djokovic in a rally like that’ – Thiem wins outrageous point against Djokovic
‘Crowd love a hot-dog!’ – Thiem wins point despite Djokovic brilliance
Exclusive footage as 'speechless and proud' Kenin arrives at Eurosport studio
Legend's Masterclass: Wilander and Becker break down how the Australian Open final will be won
‘Fantastic! Unbelievable pick-up! – Thiem digs in to hold serve
Djokovic upset with crowd behaviour