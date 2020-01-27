Four heartbreaks and a title - Nadal relives AO finals

Australian Open 2020 video - Four heartbreaks and a title - Rafael Nadal relives his AO finals
My Grand Slam Journey
21 minutes ago
My Grand Slam Journey
Four heartbreaks and a title - Nadal relives AO finals70 views • 20 minutes ago
Battling Rafa and 'ultra-special' moments – Federer’s AO journey2,003 views • 24/01/2020 at 18:59
'The most unbelievable match' - Djokovic on his greatest Australian Open moments3,074 views • 24/01/2020 at 12:48
Glory, despair and a huge casino spree - Wozniacki's AO journey1,124 views • 24/01/2020 at 11:26
'I know Djokovic fears me' - Wawrinka looks back at his greatest Australian Open moments1,520 views • 22/01/2020 at 18:29
