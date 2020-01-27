Australian Open 2020 video - Gael Monfils serves underarm against Dominic Thiem and wins the point!
See moreSee less
Miscellaneous
1 hour agoUpdated 1 minute ago
Miscellaneous
Incredible Monfils basketball-style shot!55 views • Just now
Monfils serves underarm against Thiem... and wins the point!138 views • Just now
A touching moment between Svitolina and Monfils270 views • 23 minutes ago
'I got a bit nervous!' - Simona Halep's post-match interview49 views • 36 minutes ago
Federer drops hint about his future: Hope I see you again next year on Australia Day!1,624 views • 13 hours ago
'There are houses which look nice from the outside...' - Muster speaks out after Thiem axe858 views • 15 hours ago
Can Kyrgios get better of Nadal? Corretja and Croft discuss...558 views • 16 hours ago
Federer is least likely of greats to win another Grand Slam - McEnroe785 views • 10 hours ago
Tweeners, tantrums and taunts - Kyrgios' most electrifying moments441 views • 17 hours ago
More videos
Incredible Monfils basketball-style shot!
A touching moment between Svitolina and Monfils
'I got a bit nervous!' - Simona Halep's post-match interview
Highlights: Halep patiently overcomes tricky Mertens
'Just insane!' - Incredible defence from Fognini as he wins 'rally of the tournament'
Highlights of Kobe Bryant's last game for the Lakers