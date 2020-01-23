Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Gilles Simon joins in Rafael Nadal mockery to Nick Kyrgios' delight

Simon joins in Nadal mockery to Kyrgios' delight
1,357 views | 00:46
Miscellaneous

48 minutes agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

Australian Open 2020 video - After receiving his own time violation, Gilles Simon joins in the Rafael Nadal mockery to Nick Kyrgios' delight, who had earlier imitated the Spaniard.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

Miscellaneous


View moreMore videos of Miscellaneous
More videos