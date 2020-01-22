Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Glory, despair and a casino spree - Caroline Wozniacki's AO journey

Glory, despair and a huge casino spree - Wozniacki's AO journey
My Grand Slam Journey

7 minutes ago

As she prepares for her imminent retirement, Caroline Wozniacki sits down with Eurosport to review the most memorable moments of her career at the Australian Open, both god and bad.

