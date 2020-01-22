Glory, despair and a huge casino spree - Wozniacki's AO journey

Australian Open 2020 video - Glory, despair and a casino spree - Caroline Wozniacki's AO journey
See moreSee less
My Grand Slam Journey
7 minutes ago
My Grand Slam Journey
More videos
Highlights: Federer dismantles Krajinovic in 92 minutes
Real Madrid consider low Spurs offer for Gareth Bale – Euro Papers
'Oh. My. Goodness' - Watch Federer's incredible running winner in all its glory
Serena in hysterics re-watching dance routine with Gauff
'Now I know how you felt!' Djokovic breaks down victory with former coach Becker
‘How old are you again?’ - McEnroe teases Federer