Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty

Australian Open 2020 video - Highlights: Sofia Kenin stuns favourite Ash Barty
See moreSee less
AO Highlights
8 minutes agoUpdated Just now
AO Highlights
Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty62 views • Just now
Highlights: Thiem stuns Nadal in Melbourne5,905 views • 16 hours ago
Highlights: Zverev recovers to cruise past Wawrinka7,777 views • 23 hours ago
Highlights: Muguruza downs Pavlyuchenkova to reach Australian Open semis774 views • Yesterday at 04:47
Highlights: Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach Melbourne semis869 views • Yesterday at 02:51
Djokovic routs Raonic to set up semi-final showdown with Federer1,673 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Highlights: Federer mounts stunning escape to beat Sandgren in five-set thriller1,059 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
Highlights: The Miracle of Melbourne - see Federer's amazing escape to beat Sandgren5,384 views • 28/01/2020 at 18:07
Kenin makes maiden Grand Slam semi-final with Jabeur win163 views • 28/01/2020 at 16:36
More videos
Tennis Legends: Is it time to move the Australian Open indoors?
'I've dreamed this since I was 5' - Kenin after reaching her first Grand Slam final
Highlights: Thiem stuns Nadal in Melbourne
Tennis Legends: 'It's an aura!' - What makes Nick Kyrgios special?
'Very close to my heart' - Ash Barty reveals the stories behind her Instagram photos
Zverev credits his parents for $4m promise