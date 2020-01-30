Tennis > Australian Open

Australian Open 2020 video - Highlights: Sofia Kenin stuns favourite Ash Barty

Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty
31 views | 03:00
AO Highlights

Just now

Sofia Kenin is into the Australian Open final after stunning top seed and home favourite Ash Barty 7-6(6) 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena.

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Eurosport Player has every match live across 18 courts, so you can catch all the action on iOS, Android, web and connected TV.
See moreSee less

AO Highlights


View moreMore videos of AO Highlights
More videos