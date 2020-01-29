Australian Open 2020 video - 'I feel much stronger' - Halep's on-court interview
See moreSee less
Miscellaneous
9 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Miscellaneous
'I feel much stronger' - Halep's on-court interview3 views • Just now
Djokovic chokes up as he pays tribute to 'mentor and friend' Kobe2,920 views • 10 hours ago
Emotional Djokovic: Kobe Bryant was my mentor, my friend and always there for me252 views • 12 hours ago
Djokovic: The key against Raonic is the return226 views • 10 hours ago
Wilander: 'Roger cares about his legacy, he will never quit mid-match'1,374 views • 10 hours ago
Roger Federer reveals reason behind his and Djokovic’s Australian Open dominance748 views • 14 hours ago
Federer: I believe in miracles!847 views • 16 hours ago
Roger Federer: I don’t deserve this win2,422 views • 17 hours ago
Ball-kid clatters into Sandgren at changeover615 views • 18 hours ago
More videos
Highlights: Halep thrashes Kontaveit to reach Melbourne semis
A Philippoussis tweener after an outrageous rally!
Watch the full incredible escape as Federer somehow survives four match points in tie-break
'What did I say??' - Federer given warning for swearing
Watch the top three runs on a dramatic night of slalom in Schladming
'I can’t see' – Djokovic calls medical timeout