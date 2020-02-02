Salisbury, Ram secure men's doubles title

Australian Open 2020 video - Joe Salisbury, Rajeev Ram secure men's doubles title
See moreSee less
AO Highlights
7 hours agoUpdated Just now
AO Highlights
Djokovic edges Thiem in five-set thriller1,398 views • 40 minutes ago
Salisbury, Ram secure men's doubles titleview • Just now
Krejcikova, Mektic beat Mattek-Sands, Murray to win mixed doubles title614 views • 24 hours ago
Highlights: Kenin downs Muguruza to win Australian Open3,459 views • Yesterday at 14:34
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final4,182 views • 31/01/2020 at 15:23
Highlights: Top seeds Mladenovic and Babos win second Australian Open title174 views • 31/01/2020 at 16:28
Murray and Mattek-Sands coast to mixed doubles final386 views • 31/01/2020 at 08:17
Highlights: Djokovic cruises past subdued Federer4,954 views • 30/01/2020 at 12:37
Highlights: Kenin stuns favourite Barty475 views • 30/01/2020 at 11:18
More videos
‘No one beats Djokovic in a rally like that’ – Thiem wins outrageous point against Djokovic
‘Crowd love a hot-dog!’ – Thiem wins point despite Djokovic brilliance
Exclusive footage as 'speechless and proud' Kenin arrives at Eurosport studio
Legend's Masterclass: Wilander and Becker break down how the Australian Open final will be won
Ridiculous rallies and an outrageous drop-shot – Top 5 shots from the final
Djokovic targeting Federer's Grand Slam record