‘How old are you again?’ - McEnroe teases Federer

Follow the 2020 Australian Open with Eurosport and Eurosport Player, as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hunt down the first Grand Slam of the year.

On the women's side, all eyes will be on Serena Williams as she aims for Grand Slam number 24.

Roger Federer made it 99 victories at the Australian Open when beating world No 41 Filip Krajinovic in straight sets to reach the third round.