Edmund: I have to try and move on and get better

Australian Open 2020 video - Kyle Edmund: He just did things a little better than me
See moreSee less
Miscellaneous
Just now
Miscellaneous
Edmund: I have to try and move on and get better1 view • Just now
Vekic: I really felt that the crowd were supporting me18 views • 34 minutes ago
'I'm happy to be playing again' - Konta points to "small victories" after first round exit40 views • 1 hour ago
Djokovic: I don't feel overcooked258 views • 15 hours ago
'900th career win? I'm just getting started!' says Djokovic after beating Struff325 views • 9 hours ago
Coco Gauff: My mission is to be the greatest467 views • 16 hours ago
Tsitsipas: I really struggled with bushfire smoke during training595 views • 18 hours ago
'You should be interviewing them, not me!' - Tsitsipas praises fans for amazing atmosphere917 views • 18 hours ago
Gauff: I was shocked when the draw came out481 views • 22 hours ago
More videos
Highlights of Edmund's defeat to Lajovic
'I'm happy to be playing again' - Konta points to "small victories" after first round exit
Highlights of Konta's crushing defeat to Jabeur
Highlights of Pliskova's victory over Mladenovic
Highlights: Thiem cruises through with win over Mannarino
‘It's for the Earth’ - Commissioner McEnroe’s emotional song for Australia